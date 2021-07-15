Advertisement

“Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl” brings back some old characters

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - “Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl” the just-announced fighting game features a familiar cast of characters, including “SpongeBob SquarePants”, “Reptar” from “The Rugrats,” and the “Ren and Stimpy” side character “Powdered Toast Man.”

It’s game on for “Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl” on all current generation gaming consoles this fall which would be very similar to the popular ‘Super Smash Brothers’ and PlayStation’s ‘All-Stars Battle Royale’.

If you ask Justin, this game is about 21 years too late!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water bill credit
City council approves water bill credit
Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez-Ruiz.
Man wanted in connection to city’s fifth homicide
Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B
Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B
Agents advising community to watch out for human smuggling
Border Patrol advising community to watch out for suspicious activity
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Woman faces 11 count indictment for involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s Death

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Pressing German-US issues as Merkel meets with Biden
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy urges Americans to find COVID-19 misinformation.
Surgeon general urges US fight against COVID-19 misinformation
The Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon over selling products it says are unsafe.
Consumer Product Safety Commission sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy spoke out Thursday against COVID-19 misinformation.
Surgeon general issues warning about COVID-19 misinformation
FILE - In this Monday, May 24, 2021 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of...
WHO chief says it was ‘premature’ to rule out COVID lab leak