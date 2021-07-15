“Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl” brings back some old characters
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - “Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl” the just-announced fighting game features a familiar cast of characters, including “SpongeBob SquarePants”, “Reptar” from “The Rugrats,” and the “Ren and Stimpy” side character “Powdered Toast Man.”
It’s game on for “Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl” on all current generation gaming consoles this fall which would be very similar to the popular ‘Super Smash Brothers’ and PlayStation’s ‘All-Stars Battle Royale’.
If you ask Justin, this game is about 21 years too late!
