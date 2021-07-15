“Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl” brings back some old characters

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - “Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl” the just-announced fighting game features a familiar cast of characters, including “SpongeBob SquarePants”, “Reptar” from “The Rugrats,” and the “Ren and Stimpy” side character “Powdered Toast Man.”

It’s game on for “Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl” on all current generation gaming consoles this fall which would be very similar to the popular ‘Super Smash Brothers’ and PlayStation’s ‘All-Stars Battle Royale’.

If you ask Justin, this game is about 21 years too late!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.