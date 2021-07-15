Over 100 arrested during human smuggling bust

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A total of over 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after two separate human smuggling attempts.

The first incident happened on July 11 when agents at the Highway 83 checkpoint encountered a box truck at the primary inspection lane.

A secondary search of the vehicle, led to the discovery of over 10 Mexican Nationals who were believed to be in the country illegally.

Two days later, agents searched a tractor-trailer after a canine alerted to possible concealed contraband.

A search of the trailer led to the discovery of 90 individuals who were believed to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

All were taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

