Advertisement

Over 100 arrested during human smuggling bust

Agents foil two human smuggling attempts
Agents foil two human smuggling attempts(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A total of over 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after two separate human smuggling attempts.

The first incident happened on July 11 when agents at the Highway 83 checkpoint encountered a box truck at the primary inspection lane.

A secondary search of the vehicle, led to the discovery of over 10 Mexican Nationals who were believed to be in the country illegally.

Two days later, agents searched a tractor-trailer after a canine alerted to possible concealed contraband.

A search of the trailer led to the discovery of 90 individuals who were believed to be from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

All were taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water bill credit
City council approves water bill credit
Carlos Alfredo Rodriguez-Ruiz.
Man wanted in connection to city’s fifth homicide
Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B
Van on fire reported outside of H-E-B
Agents advising community to watch out for human smuggling
Border Patrol advising community to watch out for suspicious activity
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Woman faces 11 count indictment for involvement in Vanessa Guillen’s Death

Latest News

File photo: LISD
LISD recruiting educational experts
File photo: North Central Park
City to proclaim parks and recreation month
Clear and sunny skies
Endless summer stretching on and on
LISD registration open online only