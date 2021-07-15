Advertisement

Police make over 400 traffic stops in two weeks

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department with the help of TxDot was able to have more police on patrol.

According to LPD, Fourth of July is one of the worst holidays for DWI charges.

For the last two weeks officers say they have made 450 traffic stops. Of those traffic stops, 20 became arrests and 13 were regarding DWI’s.

“Other citations that were also issued were for speeding,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “There were over 200 for speeding, and so these are disturbing numbers, only in the sense that, you know, people are availing themselves to accidents... hurting others on the highways, and so these mobilizations are very important to the Laredo Police Department and the community.”

Police are asking the community to please use caution as they drive across town to keep everyone safe.

