Protesters form outside of fire department

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of protesters has formed outside of the Laredo Fire Department on Del Mar.

According to protesters, they are opposing the potential tent migrant facility that would be built in Laredo.

Sandra Whitten, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives, says her concerns include the spending package that would be spent on the facility.

