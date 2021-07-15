Protestors form amid upcoming meeting with federal health officials

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Federal and state officials are set to visit the gateway after a surge of cases of COVID among migrants is reported in the Webb County.

On Thursday, a source confirmed to KGNS Dr. Victor Trevino will meet with Dr. Pritesh Gandhi who currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Homeland Security, Dr. Herbert Wolfe, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health Security at the DHS Office of the Chief Medical Officer and Ivan Zapata, MS, CHES, Program Manager for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The city is asking for the pause of transfer of migrant, to border patrol to test migrants before release and asking for additional resources in case migrant cases use up local resources to fight. As of Thursday morning one of the hospitals has 12 patients in overflow

the other had 2 overflow, the names of the local hospitals was not released.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.