Spice company searching for director of tacos

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The spice company McCormick has created what some may call a dream job, the first ever director of taco relations; best of all it pays $100,000.

The description says the director will be the official eyes and ears for all things tacos.

Not only does the job call for keeping tabs on social media but also to develop recipes, travel and be innovative in the McCormick lab.

It is a part-time job and only for four months.

So if you think you are the right person for the job, all you have to do is submit a creative video no longer than two minutes showing why you are perfect for the job.

The deadline is next Tuesday, July 20th.

