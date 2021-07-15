Advertisement

Walmart adds “Justice” tween brand in time for back-to-school shopping

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Walmart is adding the “Justice” tween brand to stores and walmart.com in time for back-to-school shopping.

Justice, which is geared toward girls ages 6-to-12, closed its more than 800 stores as part of the bankruptcy of parent company Ascena retail.

USA Today reports Walmart will sell more than 140 products, starting today, including clothes, jewelry, accessories, bedding, backpacks, stationery, and tech accessories.

Walmart quietly tested justice this spring with a curated collection, and says most of the products were sold out online in a few days.

