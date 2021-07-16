Advertisement

Accident on Calle Del Norte injures two elderly residents

driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.(Live 5 News)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two elderly residents are transported to the hospital after a three-vehicle collision in central Laredo.

The accident happened on Thursday at around six p.m. at the 500 block of Calle Del Norte.

Laredo Fire crews arrived and extracted one of the victims from a vehicle.

The 83-year-old was treated and transported to LMC in serious condition; meanwhile, a 72-year-old was transported to Doctors Hospital.

A third person who was also involved refused medical treatment.

