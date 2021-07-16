Application sent to state for hospital staffing help

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Not enough staff… that’s what is forcing some people who are going to local hospitals to be sent to other facilities for treatment.

Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino confirmed Friday morning on our Digital News Desk that local hospitals have been on what’s called “diversion” since early this week.

Trevino says they’ve had up to ten patients holding in the emergency room.

He did not specifically say which hospital or if both were being affected.

All this is a result of staffing levels at the hospitals not being enough to deal with the volume of patients.

“When they have patients in holding that means that they’re seeing an overflow meaning that they may have the beds available but they don’t have personnel to attend to attend to those beds nursing personnel so when they go on holding for a certain amount of patients then they have to go on diversion which means they have to send the patients to another hospital to be treated.”

But help could be on the way, Doctor Trevino says an application has been submitted to the state for staffing help.

If approved that would clear the way for medical staff such as nurses to be sent to Laredo to help with the staffing needs.

It isn’t clear how soon that help may be coming to Laredo or where the staff would be sent.

