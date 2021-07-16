Advertisement

Application sent to state for hospital staffing help

File photo: hospital
File photo: hospital(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Not enough staff… that’s what is forcing some people who are going to local hospitals to be sent to other facilities for treatment.

Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino confirmed Friday morning on our Digital News Desk that local hospitals have been on what’s called “diversion” since early this week.

Trevino says they’ve had up to ten patients holding in the emergency room.

He did not specifically say which hospital or if both were being affected.

All this is a result of staffing levels at the hospitals not being enough to deal with the volume of patients.

“When they have patients in holding that means that they’re seeing an overflow meaning that they may have the beds available but they don’t have personnel to attend to attend to those beds nursing personnel so when they go on holding for a certain amount of patients then they have to go on diversion which means they have to send the patients to another hospital to be treated.”

But help could be on the way, Doctor Trevino says an application has been submitted to the state for staffing help.

If approved that would clear the way for medical staff such as nurses to be sent to Laredo to help with the staffing needs.

It isn’t clear how soon that help may be coming to Laredo or where the staff would be sent.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heriberto Cardenas
Most wanted fugitive arrested in Laredo
Protestors outside of Fire Department
Protesters form outside of fire department
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Kohl's Teacher Discounts
Kohl’s offering teacher discounts this weekend
Ethics commission takes disciplinary action against violators
Ethics commission takes disciplinary action against violators

Latest News

Protests at City Fire Building
Protests at City Fire Building
Enjoy a free show at the pool
Enjoy a movie screening at the pool this Saturday!
Ruben Terrazas and Jose Everardo Esquivel
Two men arrested for stealing from convenience store in Zapata
File photo: City of Laredo Career Expo
City deems Career Expo a huge success