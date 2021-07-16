Bethany House to re-open dining area

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local shelter is once again opening its doors for those in need of a warm meal.

For over a year, the Bethany House’s soup kitchen was closed for indoor dining because of the pandemic.

During that time, they provided grab and go meals to continue to feed the community.

Today, the shelter will finally open its doors once again, so people can enjoy a meal while being sheltered from the summer heat.

The doors are expected to open on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

