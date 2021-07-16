Boys and Girls Club to offer free vaccines

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local recreational center is getting involved with vaccination efforts.

On Friday afternoon, the Benavides Boys and Girls Club will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines to those 12 years and older.

The drive will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the 500 block of Moctezuma Street.

Parents or guardians must be available to register their child.

For more information you can call 956-722-7549.

