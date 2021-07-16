CBP shuts down bridge for training
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Traffic was brought to a standstill at bridge number one on Wednesday due to a training being done by Customs and Border Protection.
Above images were provided by Juan Manuel Reyes showing the operation.
Customs a Border Protection sent out a statement saying that they carry these types of exercises out from time to time in case they ever have to deal with a large group of undocumented immigrants from coming into the country illegally.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.