CBP shuts down bridge for training

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Traffic was brought to a standstill at bridge number one on Wednesday due to a training being done by Customs and Border Protection.

Above images were provided by Juan Manuel Reyes showing the operation.

Customs a Border Protection sent out a statement saying that they carry these types of exercises out from time to time in case they ever have to deal with a large group of undocumented immigrants from coming into the country illegally.

