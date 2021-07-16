Advertisement

City deems Career Expo a huge success

File photo: City of Laredo Career Expo
File photo: City of Laredo Career Expo(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo has a fresh group of new recruits thanks to the recent Career Expo.

To fill over 170 vacancies, the city held the career expo at the Sames Auto arena, allowing jobseekers the chance to visit with each city department and explore career opportunities.

According to the city, the expo had 1,310 individuals who attended, and out of that total 225 met with department directors and supervisors to discuss what positions are available.

In total 1,085 signed in and 90 accepted a job offer on the spot and completed the entire application processes.

Some of the positions that were filled were RN’s, LBN’s, Program coordinators, and the utilities department hired a civil engineer.

The new employees are expected to start on Monday, July 19; meanwhile others may start later due to background checks.

