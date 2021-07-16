Advertisement

Enjoy a movie screening at the pool this Saturday!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is inviting the community to cool off and watch a free movie screening at the pool!

This Saturday, the city will hold another splash n show at the park where they will be screening the hit Disney movie Lilo and Stitch.

There will be free popcorn, snow cones, music, and other aqua-related activities for the family to enjoy.

The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Seven Flags Park located on Monterrey Avenue.

For more information on this or other future events, you can call 956-729-4600.

