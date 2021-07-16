Local emergency management coordinator addresses possible migrant tents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Landin spoke on the Digital News Desk explaining how a proposed undocumented immigrant tent could help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Landin explained how keeping undocumented immigrants away from downtown Laredo will help keep the city’s and county’s population safe from COVID.

“This is not a financial matter for Webb County, this is a matter of public safety, the judge’s top priority is making sure that the people that are being dropped off in our community are kept safe and being well taken care of, but at the same time, not exposing the City of Laredo or the county of Webb’s general population to COVID-19. We have seen numbers that Dr. Trevino have told you all and I thank him for his service, and we’re seeing some pretty high infections coming in with the migrants and other diseases as well that he’s reported on the Digital News Desk.”

The two non-governmental organizations in Laredo that currently take in undocumented immigrants is Holding Institute and Catholic Charities.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.