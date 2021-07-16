Advertisement

Local film club holds VJ workshop

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local film club is giving audio visual lovers the opportunity to learn about the art of VJ-ING.

Much like DJ-ing, a video jockey plays music while also mixing a series of layered video clips.

This is done with equipment such as video tapes, DVD payers or other media that allows for projection on screen.

The Laredo Film Society will host a two-day workshop on how to become your own VJ.

The workshop will take place today from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and then Saturday from 1 to 4 at 510 San Agustin Avenue.

The cost of admission is $20.

For more information you can head on over to laredofilm.org/tickets.

