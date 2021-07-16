Advertisement

Mr. Blue Sky is here to stay

Feel good Friday forecast
Feel good Friday forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s Friday and things are about to get heated!

On Friday we will start in the upper 70s and see a high of 100 degrees.

Not much is going to change, we are expecting a high of 99 on Saturday and 98 on Sunday.

We are looking at nothing but clear and sunny skies all weekend long.

On Monday, things will stay hot and humid in the upper 90s, and then overnight, those chances of rain will make a comeback.

On Tuesday, we are expecting a 40 percent chance of rain with a high of 100 degrees.

These high chances of rain will continue throughout next week bringing our temperatures down once again to the mid-90s.

