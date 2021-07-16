Two men arrested for stealing from convenience store in Zapata

ZAPATA, TX. (KGNS) -Two men are facing charges after they allegedly burgled a convenience store and made off with beer and cigarettes.

Zapata County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ruben Terrazas and Jose Everardo Esquivel in the case.

The incident happened on Monday, July 12 when authorities were called out to a burglary at the Quick Stop Grocery Store located on 23rd and Highway 83.

Both men were allegedly caught on surveillance video stealing several packs of cigarettes, beer and even the cash register.

Both were arrested and taken to the Zapata County Jail.

