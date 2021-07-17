CBP Officers confiscate nearly $75 million of drugs at Laredo bridges

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - CBP Officers caught over $75 million worth of drugs at Laredo bridges this week.

In four separate incidents, officers stopped the drugs from entering the country at the Columbia, World Trade, and Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

The largest seizure happened on July 14th when officers inspected an empty refrigerated trailer arriving from Mexico.

After a secondary inspection, Officers found over 3,500 pounds of drugs.

The cases were turned over to special agents for further investigation.

