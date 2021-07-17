CBP Officers confiscate nearly $75 million of drugs at Laredo bridges
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - CBP Officers caught over $75 million worth of drugs at Laredo bridges this week.
In four separate incidents, officers stopped the drugs from entering the country at the Columbia, World Trade, and Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.
The largest seizure happened on July 14th when officers inspected an empty refrigerated trailer arriving from Mexico.
After a secondary inspection, Officers found over 3,500 pounds of drugs.
The cases were turned over to special agents for further investigation.
