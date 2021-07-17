Advertisement

CBP Officers confiscate nearly $75 million of drugs at Laredo bridges

CBP Officers stop more than 3,500 pounds of drugs from entering the country
CBP Officers stop more than 3,500 pounds of drugs from entering the country(CBP)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - CBP Officers caught over $75 million worth of drugs at Laredo bridges this week.

In four separate incidents, officers stopped the drugs from entering the country at the Columbia, World Trade, and Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

The largest seizure happened on July 14th when officers inspected an empty refrigerated trailer arriving from Mexico.

After a secondary inspection, Officers found over 3,500 pounds of drugs.

The cases were turned over to special agents for further investigation.

