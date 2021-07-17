CBP releases June operational numbers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection have released their operational statistics for the month of June.

Last month, they encountered nearly 190,000 people attempting to enter the country on the southwest border.

That was a 5% increase from May.

Unaccompanied children seeking entry into the United States increased in June by 8% with just over 15,000 encounters.

However, single adults continue to make up the majority of these encounters.

To date, CBP says they have had to conduct over 9,000 rescues.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.