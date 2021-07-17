Advertisement

Mayor Saenz: “We certainly failed. We lost the trust and confidence of citizens”

Mayor Saenz says he is looking for accountability after the latest boil water notice
Mayor Saenz says he is looking for accountability after the latest boil water notice
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo says they know they lost confidence and trust from its residents.

That’s according to Mayor Pete Saenz regarding the city’s latest boil water notice.

Although he says it will be a long way to regain that trust, the mayor is looking for more ways they can be accountable.

That’s why his next proposal at the next city council meeting will do just that, but Mayor Saenz feels its the culture within the city that promotes the type of behavior that leaves city workers thinking they can get away with it.

“We hear that this culture of personnel that -- or subculture if you wanna call it-- is still very prevalent and they basically feel protected or untouchable simply because they got stroke with some councilmembers,” Mayor Pete Saenz said. “That used to be very prevalent when I first got in. I thought it had been corrected but its still very much embedded in this department and possibly others.”

The city will wait for the TCEQ report, but they have also planned to hire an independent consulting firm to conduct an outside investigation.

