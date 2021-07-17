Officers checking on potential dangerous cargo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is cracking down on tractor trailers that are leaving behind their cargo at undisclosed places.

They could be seen on Friday morning giving out citations to drivers where the problems are most common.

However, rivers need to be aware they are keeping their eyes open and penalties are being enforced for those who want to stay behind the wheel.

“The significance is that we’re getting lots of complaints and the department decided to send out people to take care of this matter,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “We are dealing this trailers that are abandoned overnight sometimes all weekend.”

Laredo police are on patrol checking cargo trailers that are being temporarily discarded, creating multiple concerns for officers.

“Increase public safety making sure that two ways aren’t being turned into one ways- imagine if you will, if we had one here around a storage facility and we needed fire trucks and we have to come in and out of here. We’d have a heck of time if we needed trailers on both side of the sidewalk.”

Here in the gateway city, the import/export business is contributing a tremendous amount to our economy to Laredo, but when a cargo trailer is left isolated, the police have a right to investigate what’s inside the trailer and see and explore any mishaps it may have created.

“I have found inspections, they have found during inspections, bodies being thrown into the back of trucks and stuff,” said Sergeant Anthony Gomez. “So, it is imperative that the officers in the patrol division and the ordinance division take care of this matter for the safety of the public.”

Truck drivers are also placing their items at risk by leaving them behind.

“There’s times some stuff they’ll steal them or whatever and well find them later on,” said Officer Mario Casares.

“You can’t park these trucks in residential areas either,” said Baeza. “I will tell you with past experience in law enforcement. They really do try to stick that boxed trailer inside their own driveway, sticking out in the street past the sidewalk. It is quite cumbersome to park inside a drive way in residential area. They’re not allowed. So, the Laredo Police Department has done what they can to try and mitigate the situation.”

Violent crime is also a big concern for truck drivers themselves.

It’s ranked, historically, as one of the most dangerous jobs in the country with many cases dealing with international travel.

