Pct. One’s ‘Summer Bash’ celebrates weeklong activities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was fun in the sun for those in precinct one.

This year’s “Pct. 1 Summer Bash” officially wrapped up this week.

Last week, those that took part went on a trip to the bowling alley, enjoyed their time at peter piper pizza, and even learned how to horseback ride at a day on the ranch

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says after a rough year, he’s happy he got to see kids in his precinct having fun again.

