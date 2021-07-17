Advertisement

Pct. One’s ‘Summer Bash’ celebrates weeklong activities

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was fun in the sun for those in precinct one.

This year’s “Pct. 1 Summer Bash” officially wrapped up this week.

Last week, those that took part went on a trip to the bowling alley, enjoyed their time at peter piper pizza, and even learned how to horseback ride at a day on the ranch

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says after a rough year, he’s happy he got to see kids in his precinct having fun again.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kohl's Teacher Discounts
Kohl’s offering teacher discounts this weekend
Heriberto Cardenas
Most wanted fugitive arrested in Laredo
driver dies after crashing into a utility pole and tree in Georgetown County.
Accident on Calle Del Norte injures two elderly residents
Ethics commission takes disciplinary action against violators
Ethics commission takes disciplinary action against violators
Coronavirus
City confirms 147 active cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Unemployment stats for Laredo Area
Unemployment numbers for Laredo area reported
Unemployment stats for Laredo Area
Unemployment stats for Laredo Area
PCT. 1 Summer Bash
Precinct One Summer Bash
TxDOT
TxDOT