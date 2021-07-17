Pct. One’s ‘Summer Bash’ celebrates weeklong activities
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was fun in the sun for those in precinct one.
This year’s “Pct. 1 Summer Bash” officially wrapped up this week.
Last week, those that took part went on a trip to the bowling alley, enjoyed their time at peter piper pizza, and even learned how to horseback ride at a day on the ranch
Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says after a rough year, he’s happy he got to see kids in his precinct having fun again.
