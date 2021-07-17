Unemployment numbers for Laredo area reported

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The unemployment rate for the Laredo area increased by 1% in June.

That’s according to Workforce Solutions for South Texas, as the seasonally adjusted rate ticked up to 7.7%.

The state of Texas reported a 6.6% unemployment rate while the national rate stands at 6.1%.

Rogelio Trevino, the Executive Director for South Texas Workforce Solutions, says the good news for employers is that the increase in the amount of people ready and willing to work can help them fill open job vacancies.

