Health Authority speaks on meeting with federal medical officials

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After this week’s meeting with medical officials from the federal government., Dr. Victor Trevino says he feels they took their concerns seriously.

Laredo’s Health Authority says that although vaccination rates have been good for our community, he is worried that incoming migrants who become sick could overwhelm our hospital system.

He shares that it is an important issue that he hopes could get the attention of the federal government.

“Right now, the most pressing issue is the migrants. We just need to make sure that we don’t have more people coming in at this point, just slow it down so we can re-group,” Dr. Trevino shared with us. “We can have financial aid, we can have resources from the federal government. If they are going to continue, we need to have resources.”

As an officer of the state, Dr. Trevino says he has an obligation to inform the public the truth --no matter how unpopular it might be to some.

