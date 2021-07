LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the 3100 block of Potomac Loop for a fall from heights at around two in the afternoon.

When paramedics arrived, they found a 51-year-old male who had suffered a fall from a second story scaffold.

The patient was treated and transported to LMC in serious condition.

