Agents find undocumented immigrants hiding in train

Agents find 17 individuals inside train
Agents find 17 individuals inside train(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A routine train inspection near Cotulla leads to the discovery of over a dozen undocumented immigrants.

Border Patrol agents searched a Kansas City Southern Train and discovered several people attempting to conceal themselves between the boxcars.

After the train came to a stop, 17 undocumented individuals were arrested by DPS Troopers.

Among those apprehended was an unaccompanied minor from Mexico.

All of the individuals were taken into custody for processing.

This past week alone, Cotulla agents have arrested a total of 54 undocumented individuals during train inspections.

