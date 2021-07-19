Car plows through home on Meadow & Willow

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Laredo family is lucky to be alive after a car plowed through their home early Monday morning.

The accident happened at around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Meadow and Willow.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene and saw that a vehicle had crashed through a house.

Paramedics found an 18-year-old man at the scene who was treated and taken to LMC in stable condition.

Fortunately, none of the family members inside were injured; however, the home sustained major damage.

