Advertisement

Delta variant confirmed in Laredo

The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.(AP)
By Mindy Casso
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The highly contagious Covid-19 Delta variant is confirmed in Laredo.

Laredo now joins hundreds of other cities across the state and the U.S. in recording its first case. City of Laredo health officials said they are currently working on contact tracing to determine how far-reaching the variant has spread.

This is after a patient’s sample was sent for sequencing to a Houston hospital over 14 days ago.

In a statement, Laredo’s Health Authority, Dr. Victor Trevino said, “As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to create challenges for our community, vaccinating the unvaccinated community is our primary goal.”

Dr. Trevino also said, “Our concern continues to be that unvaccinated populations, who typically present with the most severe medical outcomes at the hospitals, can also create and spread variants that reduce the efficacy of our vaccines. This is one of the challenges and reasons why we are seeing an increase in our breakthrough infections.”

City health officials are reminding the public that vaccines are available at the health department and at local pharmacies and clinics.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car plows through home on Willow and Meadow
Car plows through home on Meadow & Willow
20-year-old Joseph Leal Flores and 19-year-old Victor Hugo Lopez Junior.
Two men arrested for street racing on I-35
Mayor Saenz says he is looking for accountability after the latest boil water notice
Mayor Saenz: “We certainly failed. We lost the trust and confidence of citizens”
Man falls from a second story scaffold
FILE
Accident reported on Bob Bullock Loop

Latest News

Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
25-year-oold Jose Miguel Gomez
Sheriff’s office searching for man accused of human smuggling
20-year-old Joseph Leal Flores and 19-year-old Victor Hugo Lopez Junior.
Two men arrested for street racing on I-35
Reyes Court house fire
House on Reyes Court damaged after fire