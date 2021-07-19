Delta variant confirmed in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The highly contagious Covid-19 Delta variant is confirmed in Laredo.

Laredo now joins hundreds of other cities across the state and the U.S. in recording its first case. City of Laredo health officials said they are currently working on contact tracing to determine how far-reaching the variant has spread.

This is after a patient’s sample was sent for sequencing to a Houston hospital over 14 days ago.

In a statement, Laredo’s Health Authority, Dr. Victor Trevino said, “As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to create challenges for our community, vaccinating the unvaccinated community is our primary goal.”

Dr. Trevino also said, “Our concern continues to be that unvaccinated populations, who typically present with the most severe medical outcomes at the hospitals, can also create and spread variants that reduce the efficacy of our vaccines. This is one of the challenges and reasons why we are seeing an increase in our breakthrough infections.”

City health officials are reminding the public that vaccines are available at the health department and at local pharmacies and clinics.

