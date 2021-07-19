Advertisement

Here comes the rain again

Monday forecast
Monday forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Just when we thought the rain was behind us, we are expecting another week of thunderstorms!

On Monday we’ll start our day warm and humid in the upper 70s, even feeling like 80 degrees.

As we hit the evening hours, we’ll hit a high of 100 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

These chances of rain will increase on Tuesday to 50 percent and we’ll drop to the mid-90s, giving us a high of 96.

Temperatures will continue to decrease on Wednesday to a high of 91 with a 50 percent chance of rain.

We will keep this same pattern on Thursday, for our last big chance of rain.

As we head into the weekend, Friday, the sun will come out and those chances of rain will decrease. We are shooting for a high of 98 degrees and lows at 78.

During the weekend, we’ll hit a high of 102 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.

