House on Reyes Court damaged after fire

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An east Laredo home goes up in flames over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at the 2300 block of Reyes Court.

Fire crews received a call regarding a two-story home that caught fire.

Officials say the master bedroom sustained most of the damages.

Three people were evacuated from the home.

The fire department says the heat of the fire woke them up.

One man was treated at the scene but refused treatment.

Crews removed the electric meter and turned off the gas as a precautionary measure.

