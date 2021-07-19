Sheriff’s office searching for man accused of human smuggling

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are searching for a man accused of human smuggling.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-oold Jose Miguel Gomez.

He is roughly six feet, weighs 275 pounds, has green eyes and brown hair.

His last known address is the 900 block of Prancer.

If you have any information on Gomez’s whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-BUST.

You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

