Advertisement

Sheriff’s office searching for man accused of human smuggling

25-year-oold Jose Miguel Gomez
25-year-oold Jose Miguel Gomez(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities are searching for a man accused of human smuggling.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-oold Jose Miguel Gomez.

He is roughly six feet, weighs 275 pounds, has green eyes and brown hair.

His last known address is the 900 block of Prancer.

If you have any information on Gomez’s whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-BUST.

You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Saenz says he is looking for accountability after the latest boil water notice
Mayor Saenz: “We certainly failed. We lost the trust and confidence of citizens”
Man falls from a second story scaffold
FILE
Accident reported on Bob Bullock Loop
Monday forecast
Here comes the rain again
Unemployment stats for Laredo Area
Unemployment numbers for Laredo area reported

Latest News

20-year-old Joseph Leal Flores and 19-year-old Victor Hugo Lopez Junior.
Two men arrested for street racing on I-35
Reyes Court house fire
House on Reyes Court damaged after fire
Car plows through home on Willow and Meadow
Car plows through home on Meadow & Willow
Agents find 17 individuals inside train
Agents find undocumented immigrants hiding in train