Two men arrested for street racing on I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A couple of men who were looking to get fast and furious on the streets of Laredo are arrested.

Laredo Police arrested 20-year-old Joseph Leal Flores and 19-year-old Victor Hugo Lopez Junior.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 11:37 when officers noticed two motorcyclists driving side by side at a high-rate speed on I-35.

Officers managed to catch up to them and conduct a traffic stop at the 7900 block of San Dario Avenue.

Lopez was driving a white 2011 Suzuki; meanwhile Flores was driving a black 2020 Harley Davidson.

Both of the drivers told the officer they were racing each other and were taken into custody immediately after.

