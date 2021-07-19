WorkForce Solution holding hiring event
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you have been searching for a job, be ready with your resume on hand and your best business attire.
On Monday, WorkForce Solutions, select employment will be having an in-person hiring event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Some of the openings include forklift driver-yard jockey/mule driver-traffic clerk, warehouse supervisor-- administrative assistant and more.
There is no need to register just stop by 1406 Jacaman Road.
