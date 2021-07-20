Authorities searching for wanted fugitive

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Authorities are searching for a man accused of possession.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 31-year-old Miguel Angel Salinas.

He is described as five feet, 11 inches, 140 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address is the 1400 block of Frost Street. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at the number on your screen.

You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.