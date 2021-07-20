Canine agents credited with saving over 100 undocumented immigrants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of four-legged agents are being credited with saving the lives of undocumented immigrants.

According to Border Patrol, during two separate incidents, more than 100 undocumented individuals were found locked inside the back of a trailer with no means of escaping.

Thanks to the help of two canine agents, Lady and Gobby, the individuals were able to be rescued.

The Laredo Sector recognizes the support of its four-legged friends and their power senses.

