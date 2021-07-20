City brings back bimonthly media briefings

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases locally and across the state, the City of Laredo and Emergency Operating Center has decided to bring back its bimonthly media briefings.

According to a press release, the city will re-adjust the communication protocol to level two which means they will host media briefings twice a month, and provide social media as well as e-mail updates on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The virtual briefing will discuss the current coronavirus data and provide an update about the migrants coming in from outside Laredo.

The first media briefing will be held on Wednesday, July 21, at 11 a.m. and it will be streamed on the KGNS Facebook page.

