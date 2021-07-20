COVID-19 vaccine continues to be offered inside Laredo International Airport

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - COVID-19 vaccines and tests continue to be offered inside the Laredo International Airport.

Health experts say getting a vaccine can decrease your chances of becoming infected or minimize the severity of your case.

City of Laredo officials are encouraging travelers to stop by the COVID-19 clinic inside the Laredo International Airport for a vaccine or to get tested for COVID.

Alex Garcia, with Clear Choice ER, said all three vaccines are available at the clinic.

Depending on what kind of test you need, PCR and same-day tests are available.

“So, it’s also open to the public,” said Garcia. “So, anybody can come, they can go ahead and just park in the airport. They wouldn’t be charged. They would just go ahead, come in, and take care of everything here with us.”

Garcia also said vaccines are free for everyone, however, most insurances are accepted for covid tests.

The clinic is open Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays. It’s located next to the ticket booth on the first floor.

