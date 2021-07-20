Explained: City of Laredo’s temporary restraining order against Homeland Security

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re learning more about the city’s argument made to a federal judge asking for a temporary restraining order be granted against Homeland Security urging the department to stop bringing undocumented migrants to Laredo from other parts of the border.

The court documents are shedding light into just how many migrants are being bussed to Laredo, the growing number of COVID-19 cases, and the fear city leaders have about how this could hurt Laredoans.

As the migrant crisis reaches a breaking point in areas such as the Rio Grande Valley, more of those undocumented immigrants are being brought to Laredo.

In the over 50-page federal court filing, attorneys for the city say officials were advised that Border Patrol would double the number of migrants being sent to Laredo.

This would increase from three busloads to six – meaning up to 350 migrants per day.

Adding to the problem – not every migrant is tested for COVID-19 – only those who arrive at a shelter are checked.

Those who don’t go a shelter aren’t tested and are released into the general public – potentially exposing others.

The numbers even forcing Laredo’s Health Authority to put the Holding Institute under a quarantine order.

But despite efforts, officials saying some migrants found walking the streets and shopping areas.

All this comes as health workers are seeing an increase in active COVID-19 cases – including new breakthrough cases: people who have been vaccinated but have been infected.

There are 22 breakthrough patients in the hospital with 98 recovering at home.

The worry? The impact to the health care system such as hospitals which are already strained beyond capacity.

Hospitals are now waiting for help from the state.

