Family lucky to be alive after car plows through home

By Max Fernandez
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A horrifying wake-up call alarmed a Laredo family who was peacefully sleeping at night.

At about 1 a.m. at the intersection of Meadow and Willow, a driver slammed into a pole, jumped a curb, and crashed into their home.

Police could be seen surrounding this home with yellow tape Monday morning as they attempted assess what happened there.

Famita Avelar, whose house was destroyed in the crash, told us, “When I woke up I didn’t hear anything. I didn’t see the crash. I did see them carrying my mother out. My son was already there covered in glass.”

Her husband, Luis Alberto Lopez, had a similar reaction.

“I heard the crash. It seemed far away. Somebody called for me so I got up. My son started calling me and I went to go see, but like my wife said, when we saw the accident, it scared us a lot.”

Neighbors and paramedics were on the scene, where they found the unidentified 18-year-old driver of this maroon Pontiac who was immediately transferred to Laredo Medical Center.

Ten-year-old Luis Sebastian Lopez Avelar was woken up by his grandma when it happened and stood in shock.

The boy’s injuries were minor and he was treated, but the trauma and damage will likely have a lasting impact.

