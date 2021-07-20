Advertisement

Heatwave’s nightly weather forecast

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A low pressure system will move west into and across Texas along an upper level wind shift boundary during tonight and Wednesday.

With a still moist atmosphere, scattered showers are still possible overnight and during Wednesday. As the low pressure system moves away to our northwest after Thursday, sunnier hotter weather will return to our part of south Texas.

I’m expecting partly to mostly cloudy tonight, a slight chance of a shower, low in the mid 70′s.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers Wednesday, high in the low 90′s. Partly cloudy with a slight shower chance Thursday, high in the mid 90′s. Sunnier and hotter Friday through Tuesday, highs around 100.

