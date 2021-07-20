Advertisement

Judge to prohibit the transportation of migrants

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As the surge of migrant cases continues, the Webb County judge is signing a declaration to stop the transportation of those individuals.

On Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Judge Tano Tijerina will sign a declaration of local disaster and order.

This order will prohibit the transport of migrants apprehended outside of the Laredo Sector into Webb County for the purpose of processing and potential release into the community.

The meeting is taking place at the Webb County Commissioners Court.

