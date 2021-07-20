Advertisement

Laredo BP Agent helps shooting victim in D.C.

Laredo BP Agent helps out in D.C. shooting
Laredo BP Agent helps out in D.C. shooting(BP)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo Border Patrol station supervisor was at the right place at the right time.

According to a BP social media post, this Laredo supervisor was among a group of off-duty agents who happened to be at the Washington Nationals baseball stadium Saturday.

These agents helped police and victims following a shooting outside the stadium.

At the game, the agents were sitting near the entrance on the third-base side of the baseball field when chaos erupted.

They headed toward the scene and saw a police tending a victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The four men volunteered to take over the victim’s medical care so the officer could be relieved to assess the remainder of the scene.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Joseph Leal Flores and 19-year-old Victor Hugo Lopez Junior.
Two men arrested for street racing on I-35
Car plows through home on Willow and Meadow
Car plows through home on Meadow & Willow
Laredo Police investigating death
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant confirmed in Laredo
25-year-oold Jose Miguel Gomez
Sheriff’s office searching for man accused of human smuggling

Latest News

TEA will requires parents to send their kids to school
TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction
Laredo 6th homicide
Laredo 6th homicide
TAMIU "Exterior Becas" Program
TAMIU renews agreement to help students of Mexican descent
TAMIU "Exterior Becas" Program
TAMIU Consul of Mexico Agreement