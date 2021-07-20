Laredo BP Agent helps shooting victim in D.C.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo Border Patrol station supervisor was at the right place at the right time.

According to a BP social media post, this Laredo supervisor was among a group of off-duty agents who happened to be at the Washington Nationals baseball stadium Saturday.

These agents helped police and victims following a shooting outside the stadium.

At the game, the agents were sitting near the entrance on the third-base side of the baseball field when chaos erupted.

They headed toward the scene and saw a police tending a victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The four men volunteered to take over the victim’s medical care so the officer could be relieved to assess the remainder of the scene.

