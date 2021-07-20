Advertisement

Laredo Police investigating death on Madison Street

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the death of a person at a west Laredo neighborhood.

This was the scene this morning at around 4 a.m. near the Madison Street and San Ignacio Avenue right next to a basketball court.

A body was seen covered in the middle of the street and Laredo police were seen investigating the scene.

Someone from the Webb County Medical Examiner was also called to the scene to determine the exact cause of death.

No other details have been provided at this moment but we’ll continue to keep you updated on our newscast and website.

