LISD to conduct active shooter drills this week

File photo: LISD active shooter drill
File photo: LISD active shooter drill(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) -Although the start of the school year is still a few weeks away, one local school district is taking preventative measures to make sure potential and dangerous threats do not make it into the classrooms.

Starting on Monday, LISD will be conducting active shooter drills at all of its high school campuses.

LISD Police will start at Martin High School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., then tomorrow they will be at Nixon, then on Thursday they’ll finish it off at Cigarroa.

Law enforcement officials will undergo a series of simulated scenarios that can occur when out in the field.

They are advising the public not to be alarmed if you see all the commotion as it is only a standard training exercise.

