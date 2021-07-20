Advertisement

Mexican National convicted for indecency with a child

40-year-old Crecenciano Paz Cortez
40-year-old Crecenciano Paz Cortez(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a wanted man accused of sexual offenses against children.

The arrest happened on April 13 when agents at the south station apprehended a group of eight undocumented immigrants near the Santa Rita subdivision.

One of the individuals was identified as 40-year-old Crecenciano Paz Cortez, a Mexican National who had an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child out of Laredo.

Paz Cortez was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

This past week, he was returned to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol after being convicted for indecency with a child by exposure.

He will now be prosecuted for his immigration violation and be processed accordingly.

