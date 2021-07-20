New art exhibit promotes Mexican culture in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The unique history behind a “colonia” in Mexico City is the centerpiece of a new art exhibition expected to open in Laredo.

In order to promote the Mexican culture in the Gateway City, the Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo, the Mexican Culture Institute, and other binational organizations came together to open this exhibit.

The photographs in “El Pedregal Habitar en la Lava” exhibit will tell the story of the “Pedregal Colonia.”

“It will explain how architects from the 20th century built this ‘colonia’ on top of historic volcano lava that errupted 2,000 years ago,” Fernanda Uribe with the Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo told us.

The public is welcomed to the exhibit’s inauguration on Thursday, July 22nd.

It starts at 6 p.m. inside the Casa Estudio del Instituto Cultural located inside the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo near the food court.

