Advertisement

New art exhibit promotes Mexican culture in Laredo

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The unique history behind a “colonia” in Mexico City is the centerpiece of a new art exhibition expected to open in Laredo.

In order to promote the Mexican culture in the Gateway City, the Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo, the Mexican Culture Institute, and other binational organizations came together to open this exhibit.

The photographs in “El Pedregal Habitar en la Lava” exhibit will tell the story of the “Pedregal Colonia.”

“It will explain how architects from the 20th century built this ‘colonia’ on top of historic volcano lava that errupted 2,000 years ago,” Fernanda Uribe with the Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo told us.

The public is welcomed to the exhibit’s inauguration on Thursday, July 22nd.

It starts at 6 p.m. inside the Casa Estudio del Instituto Cultural located inside the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo near the food court.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Joseph Leal Flores and 19-year-old Victor Hugo Lopez Junior.
Two men arrested for street racing on I-35
Car plows through home on Willow and Meadow
Car plows through home on Meadow & Willow
Laredo Police investigating death
Laredo Police investigating sixth homicide of the year
The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is confirmed here in Laredo.
Delta variant confirmed in Laredo
25-year-oold Jose Miguel Gomez
Sheriff’s office searching for man accused of human smuggling

Latest News

El Pedregal
Art Exhibit Insituto Cultural Nuevo Laredo
Gobby and Lady
Canine agents credited with saving over 100 undocumented immigrants
File: City Media briefing
City brings back bimonthly media briefings
File photo: Migrants
Judge to prohibit the transportation of migrants