New clinic provides county employees with free services

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new clinic in east Laredo is helping county employees stay in check with their overall health and well-being while also staying within budget.

The Laredo Webb County Employee Wellness Medical Center opened its doors on July 7.

It’s a clinic that was just a couple of months in the making, but it was built with a tight budget of only $2,000.

The mobile home was formerly part of a work site, until Dr. Pedro Alfaro turned it into a health clinic.

Dr. Alfaro says it was initially a run down mobile home until county employees fixed it up.

The clinic was made by county employees for county employees to save money on medical services.

County Judge Tano Tijerina says, “Our average employees pay about 250 for co pay so this is a savings for them.”

With the small clinic having only three rooms- that are divided into a waiting room, triage, pediatric, and an adult exam room, it’s meant for general practice only.

Dr. Alfaro says the clinic is used for simple issues such as ear infections, sore throats, allergies, but if you are looking for assistance with a broken bone, that would need to be taken care of at a hospital.

However, county employees can use this alternative--rather than directly visiting a hospital.

Judge Tijerina says, “If we could just do this for like immediate healthcare attention. It’s not a trauma center but for your normal headache cough and cold but for what people go to the doctor for this gives people an opportunity to seek some medical attention.”

Dependents of Webb County employees can also benefit from the services provided at the clinic.

The clinic is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

So far, roughly 20 employees have received medical attention at the center.

The clinic is located by Highway 59 behind the Webb County Road and Bridge Department.

