Over 100 undocumented immigrants found inside trailer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A traffic stop on Highway 59 leads to the discovery of over 100 undocumented immigrants.

On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a traffic stop on a tractor trailer on Highway 59 and mile marker 816.

After a search the vehicle, troopers found a total of 105 individuals who were believed to be in the U.S. illegally.

The DPS Criminal Investigation Division assisted with the investigation and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security.

