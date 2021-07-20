Advertisement

Over 100 undocumented immigrants found inside trailer

Troopers foil human smuggling attempt
Troopers foil human smuggling attempt(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A traffic stop on Highway 59 leads to the discovery of over 100 undocumented immigrants.

On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a traffic stop on a tractor trailer on Highway 59 and mile marker 816.

After a search the vehicle, troopers found a total of 105 individuals who were believed to be in the U.S. illegally.

The DPS Criminal Investigation Division assisted with the investigation and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security.

