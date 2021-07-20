Rep. Cuellar says recent DACA ruling ‘is against the law’

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is responding to the recent judgment against the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

He released a statement calling this weekend’s ruling against the law.

Cuellar said ending the program, as the federal judge ruled, is not only a failure on humanitarian grounds but also economic grounds.

He cites that nearly 105,000 DACA recipients contribute over 6 billion dollars to the annual gross domestic product.

These comments come after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled DACA, the Obama-era program shielding certain undocumented immigrants from deportation, is illegal and blocked new applicants.

Rep. Cuellar’s full statement:

“This weekend’s ruling is against the law. In my home state of Texas over 120,640 young people, who have known no other country, have benefited from the DACA program. Of those, over 104,959 are working and contributing over $6 billion to the annual GDP. Ending this program, as the judge ruled, is not only a failure on humanitarian grounds but also economic grounds. We need a bipartisan comprehensive immigration approach to solve the challenges at our border and ensure that DREAMers have a place in the nation that they love. The House has passed the Dream and Promise Act, legislation that I cosponsored, twice. I now call on my colleagues in the Senate to secure a permanent pathway to citizenship for all DREAMers—to end the constant state of uncertainty that these vital members of our society live in every day.”

